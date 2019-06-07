Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) Exchange Rate Set For Fifth Week Of Losses: Eyes On Tory Leadership, GDP & IR Potential

The British Pound to New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate clawed back losses ahead of the weekend after slumping to a mid-week two-month low amid a fifth successive week of losses for the Brexit …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: