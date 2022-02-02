The Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate climbed at the opening of the morning’s session but has since fallen close to its opening figures. Expectations of a rate hike by the (BoE) have …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound New Zealand Dollar Outlook: GBP Subdued Vs NZD As Await Investors BoE Meeting - February 2, 2022
- NZD/USD drops from weekly highs post-dismal ADP report, meanders around 0.6630s - February 2, 2022
- Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed - February 2, 2022