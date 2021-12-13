Pound New Zealand Outlook: GBP/NZD Falls As UK Implements New Covid Measures

The Pound New Zealand exchange rate has fallen over the course of the week as confidence in the Pound steadily declined. This followed the UK government’s announcement of its Pl …
