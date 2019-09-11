UPDATE: The Pound to New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate was rangebound on Tuesday morning, with the pairing stuck at NZ$1.9181 in the wake of the UK’s latest employment data. While headline …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) Exchange Rate Subdued Following UK Jobs Report - September 11, 2019
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trend Changes to Up on Move Through .6445 - September 11, 2019
- NZD/USD technical analysis: Bounces from 100-hour MA support - September 10, 2019