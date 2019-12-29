Even as the Pound rebounded slightly from its worst levels in months at the end of last week, the British Pound to New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate is still on track to end 2019 on a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling To New Zealand Dollar Forecast: GBP/NZD Outlook For The Week Ahead - December 29, 2019
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Downtrending Gann Angle at .6722 Last Potential Resistance Before .6791 Main Top - December 28, 2019
- AUD/NZD: Double Bottom may push the price upside - December 27, 2019