The Australian Dollar (AUD) tumbled on Wednesday following the release of first quarter inflation data. A pullback in global risk appetite deepened AUD’s losses over the course of the day, as well as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound To Australian Dollar Rate: GBP Leaps Against NZD As AUS Inflation Cools - April 26, 2023
- NZD/USD bounces off its lowest level since March amid notable USD supply - April 26, 2023
- NZD/USD fails to jump above the 200-day SMA [Video] - April 26, 2023