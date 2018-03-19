Pound To New Zealand Dollar Exchange Rate Spikes Up After BCC Upgrades UK Growth Forecasts

Although the Pound was weakened by critical reactions to the spring statement, the GBP/NZD exchange rate nonetheless remained favourable. Primary concerns were that while UK economic growth could improve in the years ahead, it would remain hamstrung by Brexit.
