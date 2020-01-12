Pound To New Zealand Dollar Five Day Exchange Rate Forecast: US-China Trade Deal In Focus

The Pound to New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate steadily rose this week from lows of NZ$1.959 to highs of 1.982, on a mixture of Brexit optimism and uncertainty over geopolitical tensions …
