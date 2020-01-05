On the other hand, any positive revision to the PMI could encourage the GBP/NZD exchange rate to recover some of its lost ground as markets look for signs of greater resilience within the economy. New …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound To New Zealand Dollar Forecast: GBP/NZD Rate Slips As Signs Of UK Growth Contraction Mount - January 5, 2020
- Pink donates $750,300 to Australian fire services - January 4, 2020
- US singer Pink pledges $750K to fight Australia wildfires - January 4, 2020