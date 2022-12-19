At the time of writing, GBP/NZD is trading at NZ$1.9089, 0.7% below today’s opening levels. The Pound (GBP) traded in a mixed range on Monday, simultaneously buoyed by a better-than-expected GDP …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD shrugs off soft consumer confidence - December 19, 2022
- Pound To New Zealand Dollar Forecast: GBP/NZD Rate Spikes Before Plunging On Dovish BoE - December 19, 2022
- NZD/USD sticks to modest intraday gains, just below 0.6400 amid softer USD - December 19, 2022