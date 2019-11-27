Pound To New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) Exchange Rate Sheds Gains As ‘Kiwi’ Capitalises On UK Poll Uncertainty

At the beginning of the week, the British Pound to New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate began to mount a recovery from last week’s losses due to fresh UK polls predicting a Conservative Party …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: