With market risk appetite on the up the Pound Sterling to New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate remained on the back foot this week. In the wake of China’s decision to dramatically cut import …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound To New Zealand Dollar Holiday Outlook – GBP/NZD Exchange Rate Extends Downtrend Amid Risk Appetite - December 26, 2019
- NZD/USD Forecast: New Zealand Dollar Likely to Go Higher - December 26, 2019
- AUD/NZD Super-Dot Suggest Move Up Above 1.0400 - December 25, 2019