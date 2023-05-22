The Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate slid to a 6-week low at the end of last week, amid uncertainty over the Bank of England(BoE)’s outlook ahead. Buoying the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound To New Zealand Dollar Rate Outlook: GBP Dips Against NZD On Consecutive Sterling Headwinds - May 22, 2023
- NZD/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction, flat-lines around 0.6265-70 area - May 22, 2023
- Sentiments remain sensitive to debt ceiling negotiations: US dollar, China A50, AUD/NZD - May 22, 2023