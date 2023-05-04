The Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate trended upward on Wednesday despite a glut of positive data from Australia. Ordinarily, bullish sentiment in the Australian Dollar (AUD) buoys the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) on account of the currencies’ close trading relationship.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound To New Zealand Dollar Rate Outlook: GBP Firms Against NZD Despite Upbeat AU Data - May 4, 2023
- NZD/USD refreshes day high at 0.6230 as US banking woes renewed, US NFP eyed - May 3, 2023
- NZD modestly higher. NZ curve flattens after strong labour market data. 2s10s inversion at GFC levels - May 3, 2023