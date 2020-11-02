An unexpectedly strong uptick in the ANZ Roy Morgan consumer confidence index helped to dent the Pound Sterling to New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound To New Zealand Dollar Rate Outlook: GBP/NZD Looks To Recover Ground On NZ Unemployment Spike - November 2, 2020
- NZD/USD trims early day losses to flirt with 0.6600 on upbeat China Caixin Manufacturing PMI - November 1, 2020
- NZD/USD prints four-day losing streak as risk aversion hits 0.6600 threshold - November 1, 2020