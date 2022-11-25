The Pound to New Zealand Dollar exchange rate turned higher ahead of the weekend as a month-long rally in NZD/USD stalled close to milestone levels on the charts but much about the outlook for it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound to New Zealand Dollar Rate Turns Higher after NZD/USD Rally Stalls - November 25, 2022
- NZD/USD refreshes daily low, retreats further below mid-0.6200s amid modest USD uptick - November 25, 2022
- NZD/USD: Higher interest rates may not be enough to propel the Kiwi – ANZ - November 25, 2022