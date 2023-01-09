The Pound to New Zealand Dollar exchange rate entered the new week on the front foot and may have scope to edge higher in the days ahead although a cluster of moving averages located around the 1.93 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound to New Zealand Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Resistance Stymies Near 1.93 - January 9, 2023
- NZD/USD: More volatility seems likely – ANZ - January 9, 2023
- Convert New Zealand Dollar To LiteCoin - January 9, 2023