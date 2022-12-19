The Pound to New Zealand Dollar rate climbed from near three-month lows to open the new week and could be likely to remain buoyant in the days ahead but a resilient Kiwi and divergence of fortunes …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound to New Zealand Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Supported Near 1.90 - December 19, 2022
- NZD/USD shrugs off soft consumer confidence - December 19, 2022
- Pound To New Zealand Dollar Forecast: GBP/NZD Rate Spikes Before Plunging On Dovish BoE - December 19, 2022