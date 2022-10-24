At the time of writing, GBP/NZD is trading at NZ$1.9645, down 0.8% from today’s opening levels. The Pound (GBP) was put through the wringer last week as political, economic and fiscal stimuli …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Pound To New Zealand Dollar Week-Ahead: Outlook For GBP/NZD As UK Politics Centre Stage - October 24, 2022
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Rally Fizzles as Traders Shift Focus Back to Global Growth Concerns - October 24, 2022
- NZD/USD finds cushion around 0.5700 as Jinping’s win fades, PMIs eyed - October 24, 2022
Discussion about this post