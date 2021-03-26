On the 1 hour chart, price action is showing a strong push up (purple boxes). This is typical for a wave 3 (orange). The current pullback is choppy and corrective which is also usual for a wave 4 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Price patterns show Australian dollar strength against NZD
On the 1 hour chart, price action is showing a strong push up (purple boxes). This is typical for a wave 3 (orange). The current pullback is choppy and corrective which is also usual for a wave 4 …