The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) increased their quantitative easing (LSAP) programme to NZD 100 billion and extended its length from 12 to 22 months. As regards potential alternative policy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- RBNZ: Clearly dovish, NZD to come under pressure – ANZ - August 12, 2020
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD Plunges Below DMAs On Bearish Engulfing, Gravestone Doji Reminds Major Downtrend – Trading & Hedging Setup - August 12, 2020
- NZD declines as RBNZ expands QE - August 12, 2020