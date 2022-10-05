RBNZ Delivers 50-Basis Point Rate Hike and a Kiwi Dollar Run at $0.5820

The RBNZ didn’t disappoint this morning. While up early, the Kiwi Dollar will have another test later today, with US economic indicators in focus.
