RBNZ held rates at record lows of 1.5%, opting not to play catch up with RBA’s 1.25%. Yet by reintroducing talk of a cut, they kept the door open easing in August. Traders had been expecting a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- RBNZ Holds But Keeps Door Open For A Cut In August | GBP/NZD, EUR/NZD - June 25, 2019
- AUD/NZD drops below 1.0470 after initially rallying 40 pips on RBNZ - June 25, 2019
- AUD/NZD trims gains ahead of the RBNZ’s rate decision - June 25, 2019