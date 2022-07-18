The Reserve Bank today announced a facility to improve the anchoring of wholesale short-term interest rates at the Official Cash Rate (OCR). From 20 July 2022, the Reserve Bank will allow eligible …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- RBNZ says new facility will ‘improve the anchoring of wholesale short-term interest rates at the Official Cash Rate (OCR)’ - July 17, 2022
- New Zealand Dollar Rally Pushes GBP/NZD to July Lows Ahead of NZCPI Data - July 17, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Crosses monthly resistance but bulls stay cautious below 0.6230 - July 17, 2022