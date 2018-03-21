In my view, we should only comment on the currency if it’s really pretty clear that it’s out of alignment and you’re wanting to have some impact, some sort of jaw-boning effect I’m about to leave, so I can’t judge what approach Adrian will take But in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- RBNZ’s Spencer says forecasts still assume some NZD depreciation - March 21, 2018
- NZD/USD stretching as USD swoons - March 21, 2018
- NZD/USD: the Fed and the RBNZ to grant action around the pair - March 21, 2018