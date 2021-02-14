New Zealand’s Commerce Commission has launched consultations on Chorus’ proposal to spend NZD 1.6 billion over the first three years of the new fibre regulatory regime. Under the new regime, Chorus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Regulator consults on Chorus’ plan to spend NZD 1.6 bln in first period of new fibre regulatory regime - February 14, 2021
- NZD/USD recovers from weekly lows in 0.7170s back to mid-point of weekly range above 0.7200 - February 12, 2021
- FxWirePro: GBP/ NZD positions for another climb, eyes 1.9300 level - February 12, 2021