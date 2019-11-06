According to OIS (overnight index swaps) markets now suggests a 59.4% chance of a cut this month, up from 52% yesterday, or an 83% chance by May. NZD finds itself under pressure once more despite …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Rising Unemployment Weighs on the Kiwi | NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, AUD/NZD - November 5, 2019
- AUD/NZD technical analysis: Soft NZ employment data keep 1.0850/52 in focus - November 5, 2019
- NZD/USD extends declines below 0.64 on downbeat NZ Q3 Employment data - November 5, 2019