Ronaldo taking $18.4 million pay cut to help club during coronavirus outbreak

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates along with coach Maurizio Sarri have agreed to forgo 90 million euros (NZD $166 million) in wages to help the club during the coronavirus crisis. The club …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
