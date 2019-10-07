Saudi Riyal (SAR) to New Zealand Dollar (NZD) exchange rate history

Sunday 6 October 2019 1 SAR = 0.42228 NZD SAR NZD rate for 06/10/2019 Saturday 5 October 2019 1 SAR = 0.42215 NZD SAR NZD rate for 05/10/2019 Friday 4 October 2019 1 SAR = 0.42203 NZD SAR NZD rate for …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: