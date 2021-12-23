Screen CanterburyNZ Announces Million-dollar Production Fund To Attract International Projects

Screen CanterburyNZ have announced a $1.5 million NZD production grant fund to kick New Zealand region Canterbury’s screen sector into gear as global demand for screen content is at an all-time high.
