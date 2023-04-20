NZD CPI data came out better than expected at down to 1.2% on a quarterly basis from 1.5 forecasts. But the previous reading was 1.4%. So number beat expectations by a lot, thus there is less chance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Speculators sold NZD after CPI data as traders don’t see new hawkish surprises By RBNZ - April 20, 2023
- New Zealand Dollar’s Inflation Win Boosts GBP/NZD but Outlook Uncertain - April 20, 2023
- NZD/USD sticks to the mixed outlook so far – UOB - April 20, 2023