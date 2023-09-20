Asian stocks struggled for headway on Wednesday while 10-year U.S. Treasury yields stood at 16-year highs as surging oil prices drive inflation and set the scene for the Federal Reserve to project …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD hovers below 0.5950 ahead of the Fed policy decision - September 19, 2023
- Stocks struggle as oil surge sets stage for hawkish Fed - September 19, 2023
- Italy vs Uruguay live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online - September 19, 2023