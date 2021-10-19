The main drivers for the higher inflation were the prices of construction for new homes and gas prices. The sharp fall in the JPY last week was due to all the world’s central banks being expected to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Surging inflation to lift the NZD/JPY? - October 19, 2021
- NZD/USD: More OCR hikes speak of a higher kiwi – ANZ - October 19, 2021
- NZD/USD faces the next resistance at 0.7130 – UOB - October 19, 2021