Asia business correspondent Peter Lewis talked to Heather about the high costs of owning a car in Singapore, China hopes Golden Week Holiday will deliver a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- The cost of a certificate to own a large family car in Singapore is $146,002 SGD or almost $180,000 NZD - October 6, 2023
- Yields and US Dollar drop ahead of NFP, AUD and NZD outperform, JPY traders watching the 150 level - October 6, 2023
- Wall Street directionless Thursday, Dow Jones drops 10 points - October 5, 2023