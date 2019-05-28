As North American traders enter for the day and stocks take a breather as comments from Pres. Trump and China eased some of the fear, the flow of funds in the currency markets have reversed some of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
The NZD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as flows reverse (a little)
As North American traders enter for the day and stocks take a breather as comments from Pres. Trump and China eased some of the fear, the flow of funds in the currency markets have reversed some of …