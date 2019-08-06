Solid labour market statistics out of New Zealand overnight threatened to derail Monday’s gains in the GBP to NZD exchange rate, however following a swift plunge, the Pound-to-New-Zealand-Dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- The Pound To New Zealand Dollar Forecast: GBP/NZD Rate Pares Gains Following ANZ Commodity Price Data - August 6, 2019
- NZD/USD technical analysis: Off session highs, but the falling channel breakout is still valid - August 5, 2019
- AUD/NZD technical analysis: Struggles around 38.2% Fibo. after upbeat NZ jobs data - August 5, 2019