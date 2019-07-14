The Pound (GBP) struggled at the beginning of the week as the US-UK relationship following leaked comments which indicated that the British diplomat to Washington, Sir Kim Darroch, had called US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- The Pound To New Zealand Dollar Rate Week-Ahead Outlook: Could The NZD Rates Fall On Poor Global Dairy Trade Data? - July 14, 2019
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .6703, Weakens Under .6702 - July 13, 2019
- Best Pound to New Zealand Dollar Exchange Rate (GBP/NZD) Today - July 12, 2019