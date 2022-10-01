Ticket sales to the ninth FIFA Women’s World Cup will begin on October 6, with the world governing body announcing that the cheapest single tickets will be comparable in price to the previous edition …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Ticket Packages To 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup On Sale From October - September 30, 2022
- Pound to New Zealand Dollar: Highest Levels Since March - September 30, 2022
- Flock Hill, the chicest sheep station in the world - September 30, 2022