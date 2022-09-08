Heading into the latest RBA meeting this week it made sense to be short the AUDNZD. There were three key reasons to expect AUD weakness against the NZD. China’s growth is slowing and the AUD tends to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Time still right for AUD/NZD falls? [Video] - September 8, 2022
- NZD/USD may have formed a base but makes sense to brace for volatility – ANZ - September 8, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears need validation from 0.6020 to refresh two-year low - September 8, 2022