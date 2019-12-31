On Oct 18, uptrend move led EUR/NZD to a multi- year high at 1.7929. On Oct of this year the price rallied again. However, the pair has not been able to push towards the previous peak highlighting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Top Trade Idea 2020: Short: EUR/NZD – Bearish Signals on the weekly chart - December 31, 2019
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .6734, Weakens Under .6720 - December 31, 2019
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Looking for Near-Term Break into .6515 to .6487 - December 31, 2019