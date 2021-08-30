The NZD/USD pair is gradually approaching the psychological resistance of 0.70. Apart from technical factors that signaled a high likelihood of a correction after a major sell-off last week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Trading NZD/USD As New Zealand Placed In Lockdown - August 29, 2021
- AUD/NZD head towards daily / hourly channel resistances 1.4060s - August 29, 2021
- NZD/USD defends biggest daily jump in six weeks around 0.7000 - August 29, 2021