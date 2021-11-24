TRY plunges, EMFX slump, NZD little changed, RBNZ up next

The Kiwi was steady heading into today’s RBNZ Monetary policy meeting (12 pm, noontime Sydney). NZD/USD was last at 0.6953, little changed from 0.6955. Overnight the Kiwi traded to a low at 0.6916.

