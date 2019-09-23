US-China trade deal looks as unlikely as ever. NZD and NZ TWI probe fresh 4-year lows. US Treasury yields fall, rounding out another big week by Jason Wong Help interest.co.nz grow our coverage, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD technical analysis: Attempting a bounce after biggest weekly loss since July - September 22, 2019
- US-China trade deal looks as unlikely as ever. NZD and NZ TWI probe fresh 4-year lows. US Treasury yields fall, rounding out another big week - September 22, 2019
- British Pound To New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) Exchange Rate 5-Day Forecast – Further 2019 Best Levels Ahead On Dovish RBNZ? - September 22, 2019