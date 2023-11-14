The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) surged more than 2.3% against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday after softer-than-expected US inflation data led the Greenback to fall off a cliff. US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- US House Passes Stopgap Funding Bill To Avert Government Shutdown, Sends To Senate - November 14, 2023
- New Zealand Dollar extends Tuesday gain against Greenback - November 14, 2023
- Where is Noel Edmonds now? Former Deal or No Deal host’s new career in New Zealand, and council spat explained - November 14, 2023