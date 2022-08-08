The Biden administration said on Monday it was shipping its biggest yet direct delivery of weapons to Ukraine as that country prepares for a potentially de …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine - August 8, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine War: US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine - August 8, 2022
- NZD/USD marches firmly around the 50-DMA at 0.6280 - August 8, 2022