American pop singer Pink says she is donating $500,000 (NZD$750,300) to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia. “I am totally devastated watching what is happening in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
US singer Pink pledges $750K to fight Australia wildfires
American pop singer Pink says she is donating $500,000 (NZD$750,300) to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia. “I am totally devastated watching what is happening in …