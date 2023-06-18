The Yen fell on the Bank of Japan decision to leave monetary policy settings unchanged. EUR/JPY and NZD/JPY make multi-year highs. US consumer sentiment rose more than expected. Five-to-10-year …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- US Treasury yields higher on hawkish commentary by Fed officials - June 18, 2023
- New Zealand Dollar to Indian Rupee Spot Exchange Rates for 2023 - June 17, 2023
- NZD/USD flat on Friday, clinging weekly gains - June 16, 2023