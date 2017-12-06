On Tuesday’s trading session, the Pound saw a decline against the New Zealand Dollar from an opening exchange rate of 1.9616 to close at 1.9514 by the end of the day. The Pound has failed to advance against the New Zealand Dollar today, seeing a -0.3% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD on the verge of a break down to May 2016 lows? - December 6, 2017
- Waning Confidence in Government’s Brexit Plans Sends GBP/NZD Exchange Rate Down - December 6, 2017
- FxWirePro: AUD/NZD Trade Idea - December 6, 2017