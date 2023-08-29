“That is a big step towards true sustainability.” With a forecasted value of nearly NZD$80 billion by 2026, medicinal cannabis is one of the fastest growing industries around the world. In New Zealand …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Weed to gold: How scientists are helping solve the medicinal cannabis industry’s waste problem - August 29, 2023
- NZD/USD surges to three-day highs on weak US labor data, Chinese stimulus - August 29, 2023
- Further Sentences Handed Down In Multi-million-dollar Family Drug Smuggling Enterprise - August 29, 2023