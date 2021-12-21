Whilst positioning remained effectively flat for the week, they reduced long exposure by around -$5 billion the week prior Net-long exposure to the US dollar index fell to an 11-week low Large …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Weekly COT Report: NZD flips to net-short as bulls capitulate - December 20, 2021
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD steadies above 1.9680, retains bid tone - December 20, 2021
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD rallies to 3-week high, good to buy on dips - December 20, 2021